S & U (LON:SUS) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of S & U (LON:SUS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of S & U in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of LON:SUS opened at GBX 1,650 ($21.70) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,719.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,037.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a current ratio of 40.93 and a quick ratio of 40.93. S & U has a 1 year low of GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $199.98 million and a PE ratio of 6.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from S & U’s previous dividend of $36.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. S & U’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

About S & U

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

