RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. RR Donnelley & Sons has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.65-0.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.65-0.95 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. RR Donnelley & Sons’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get RR Donnelley & Sons alerts:

NYSE:RRD opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. RR Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other RR Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $3,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.