RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their under review rating on shares of RPS Group (LON:RPS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut RPS Group to a sector performer rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 45 ($0.59) in a report on Monday, March 30th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 123 ($1.62).

RPS stock opened at GBX 39.30 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.34 million and a PE ratio of -78.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 130.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. RPS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 29.86 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 198 ($2.60).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. RPS Group’s payout ratio is currently -8.00%.

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

