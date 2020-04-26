Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Price Target Cut to GBX 700 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RR. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 664 ($8.73) to GBX 328 ($4.31) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective (down previously from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 690 ($9.08) in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 646 ($8.50).

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 310.20 ($4.08) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 385.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 619.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.49. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 249 ($3.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 945.60 ($12.44).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.17%.

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 297 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £983.07 ($1,293.17). Also, insider Ian Davis acquired 286 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 693 ($9.12) per share, with a total value of £1,981.98 ($2,607.18). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 928 shares of company stock valued at $494,190.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

