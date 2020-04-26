RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $31.25 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $21.55.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.