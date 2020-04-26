Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €82.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RHM. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.50 ($97.09).

RHM opened at €58.00 ($67.44) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €62.29 and a 200-day moving average price of €91.71. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €43.23 ($50.27) and a twelve month high of €118.60 ($137.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

