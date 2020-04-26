Reviewing Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Catasys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.8% of Catasys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Catasys and Baudax Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catasys 0 0 3 0 3.00 Baudax Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Catasys currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.20%. Baudax Bio has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 349.83%. Given Baudax Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baudax Bio is more favorable than Catasys.

Profitability

This table compares Catasys and Baudax Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catasys -73.11% N/A -116.20% Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Catasys and Baudax Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catasys $35.10 million 14.57 -$25.66 million ($1.15) -26.57 Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A ($3.48) -0.83

Baudax Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Catasys. Catasys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baudax Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Baudax Bio beats Catasys on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc. provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. The company's OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services. Its OnTrak solution combines medical and psychosocial treatments with elements of traditional disease management, case management, and ongoing member support to help organizations treat and manage populations struggling with substance dependence, depression, and anxiety to improve their health and thereby decrease their health care costs. Catasys, Inc.'s OnTrak solution includes various components, such as identification of impactable members, member engagement, enrollment/referral, provider network, outpatient medical treatment, outpatient psychosocial treatment, care coaching, monitoring and reporting, and proprietary Web-based clinical information platform. The company was formerly known as Hythiam, Inc. and changed its name to Catasys, Inc. in March 2011. Catasys, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

There is no company description available for Baudax Bio Inc.

