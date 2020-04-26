Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Capri Holdings Ltd’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capri in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

CPRI opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Capri has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $46.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

