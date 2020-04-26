Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Reduced by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,183,000 after buying an additional 57,027 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $566.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $493.18 and a 200-day moving average of $393.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $574.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.07.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,687,893.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total transaction of $4,680,438.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,453,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,465,178. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

