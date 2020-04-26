Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of KHC opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $33.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

