Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 3,845 Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 11.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $2,321,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Black Hills by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Black Hills by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NYSE:BKH opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Black Hills Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $384,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,449,318.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 2,340 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.