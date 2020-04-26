Raymond James Trims Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Target Price to C$4.75

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VET. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.20.

Shares of VET opened at C$5.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21. The company has a market capitalization of $812.87 million and a PE ratio of 24.71. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.20 and a 52-week high of C$36.06.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$390.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

