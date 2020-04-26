Raymond James Trims TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Target Price to C$0.90

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TOG. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.05.

Shares of TOG stock opened at C$0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.22. TORC Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$5.02.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$141.54 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. TORC Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -35.29%.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

