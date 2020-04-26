Raymond James Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$3.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$6.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on MEG Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.25.

TSE MEG opened at C$2.73 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$8.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $817.66 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$760.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig purchased 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, with a total value of C$40,824.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 536,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,351,224. Also, Director Harvey Doerr purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at C$90,000.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

