Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.64.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $154.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.64. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.