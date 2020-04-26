Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,545 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Spotify from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spotify from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.58.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $137.84 on Friday. Spotify has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $161.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.46.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

