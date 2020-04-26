Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,021 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,010,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.