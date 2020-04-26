Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 25.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 11,894 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,014,359.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 8,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $184.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $193.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.47 and a beta of 1.07. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $251.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $283.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.31.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

