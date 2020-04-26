Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 32,912 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 472.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,885 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 32,912 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $2,372,000. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,234,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.58.

In other news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $25,913.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,040.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $843,708.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,116.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

