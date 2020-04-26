Raymond James Comments on Teck Resources Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teck Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $13,603,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 60,907.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.