Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,204 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.