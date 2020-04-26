Raymond James & Associates Has $22.81 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $22,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 499,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,065,000 after purchasing an additional 234,212 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $167.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $211.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.