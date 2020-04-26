Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.80% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $22,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTM stock opened at $887.02 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $629.21 and a 1-year high of $1,168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $883.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,047.07.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 46.40%.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $840.00 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

