Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $19,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,407,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,799,000 after buying an additional 2,359,969 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 872,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after buying an additional 746,652 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,541,000 after buying an additional 497,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,224,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,342,000 after buying an additional 370,156 shares in the last quarter.

IWS opened at $69.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5894 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

