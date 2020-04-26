Raymond James & Associates Acquires 17,359 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of Cooper Companies worth $23,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 143,297 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,502,000 after acquiring an additional 75,597 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,637.8% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 76,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,127,000 after acquiring an additional 72,228 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,418,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $293.21 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.23 and its 200 day moving average is $312.69. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.42.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

