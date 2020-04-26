Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $379,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.95.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $282.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,203.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.42 and its 200-day moving average is $276.70. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.