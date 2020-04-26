Randolph Co Inc Buys 409 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Randolph Co Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 3.4% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.11.

PepsiCo stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

