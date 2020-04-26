Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes $1.53 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $91,157,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $73,151,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Brown & Brown by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,178 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Brown & Brown by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,984,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $33,132,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

