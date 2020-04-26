Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 400 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $226,577,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 526.8% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,260,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,793,000 after buying an additional 1,059,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,076,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,606,000 after buying an additional 860,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,430,000 after purchasing an additional 748,756 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $30,496,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.03.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 82.34%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

