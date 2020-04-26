Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 1,100 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 29,860 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.31.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Donovan bought 8,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $184.62 per share, with a total value of $1,500,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,805.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $193.45 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $251.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.91 and a 200-day moving average of $215.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

