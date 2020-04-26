Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Gartner by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Gartner by 31.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Gartner by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 2,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 91.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,188,000 after purchasing an additional 82,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 91.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 23,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

IT stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.48. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

