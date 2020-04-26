Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 5,000 Shares

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $118,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 23rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $124,600.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $110,350.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $104,200.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 62 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,240.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,233 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $56,383.52.

On Monday, March 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,830 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $200,087.80.

On Wednesday, February 12th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $176,605.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $175,435.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $720.32 million, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.43. Quanterix Corp has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $36.15.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a negative net margin of 71.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Quanterix Corp will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

