Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Issued By SunTrust Banks

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PolyOne in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NYSE:POL opened at $21.25 on Friday. PolyOne has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other PolyOne news, SVP J Scott Horn acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $74,050.00. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,715.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,390.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $313,205 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

