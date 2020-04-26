Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for HCA Healthcare Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $3.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.52. William Blair also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $107.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.36 and a 200-day moving average of $129.64. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,089,805.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

