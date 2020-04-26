Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lowered by Wedbush

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $7.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.93. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $7.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $31.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $30.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $30.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.50.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $297.80 on Friday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after purchasing an additional 348,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $716,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,268,000 after buying an additional 225,925 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,414,000 after buying an additional 43,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after buying an additional 633,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

