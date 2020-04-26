Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Reduced by Analyst

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Longbow Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $113.93 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,039 shares of company stock worth $62,101,527 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

