Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lifted by Analyst

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.62.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $424.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.82. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $449.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,851,136.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

