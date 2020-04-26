Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Lifted by Analyst

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. William Blair also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.06.

DGX stock opened at $106.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.33. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In other news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

