Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FL. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

NYSE FL opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $3,899,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

