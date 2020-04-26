Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Decreased by Analyst

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDEV. Stephens lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,021.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

