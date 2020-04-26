PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,185,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $86,753,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 812,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after acquiring an additional 406,182 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 584,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,462,000 after acquiring an additional 377,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,505,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $894,340,000 after acquiring an additional 162,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.99. PVH Corp has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $132.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.63.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PVH from $115.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

