Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport’s (PMMAF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Baader Bank

Baader Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PMMAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average of $73.13.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

