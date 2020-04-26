Provident Financial’s (PFG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PFG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 378 ($4.97) to GBX 363 ($4.78) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Shore Capital upgraded Provident Financial to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 520 ($6.84) in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 401.63 ($5.28).

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Shares of LON:PFG opened at GBX 156.40 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.73. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of GBX 126.87 ($1.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 545 ($7.17). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 215.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 386.71. The company has a market capitalization of $396.66 million and a P/E ratio of 4.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Provident Financial’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a yield of 3.66%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 0.76%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.