Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

