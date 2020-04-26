Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.37.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $873.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,186.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,315.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

