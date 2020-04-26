Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $316,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

