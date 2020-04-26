Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $1,859,000. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $118.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day moving average is $120.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $244,048,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,988,193 shares of company stock worth $482,520,915 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

