Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $18.84 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 4.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $190.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Aegis raised their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Facebook from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.39.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

