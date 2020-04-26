Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.7% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,123,000 after buying an additional 209,465 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $244,048,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $466,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,988,193 shares of company stock worth $482,520,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $118.78 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

