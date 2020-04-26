Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.7% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 937,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,086,000 after buying an additional 406,502 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,988,193 shares of company stock worth $482,520,915. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

PG opened at $118.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.